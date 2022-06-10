APC Convention: Tinubu visits Umahi, promises to carry everybody along

In a bid to reconcile all members, especially aspirants in the just concluded Presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the candidate of the party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, paid an unscheduled visit to Governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. David Umahi.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors at Governor Umahi’s Abuja residence was part of the moves by the APC flag bearer towards reconciling all the aspirants who contested with him for the party ticket, aimed at seeking support and addressing salient issues arising from the just concluded Presidential convention.

Asiwaju Tinubu described Governor Umahi as a dogged fighter who threw in everything during the contest and a man with proven track records and capacity to do well in any position, citing his achievements in Ebonyi state as Governor.

He said Umahi has become a rallying point for Igbo integration in the mainstream national politics and assured him that his administration when elected would carry all parts of the country along irrespective of gender, tribe and religion and address issues of marginalisation and all forms of injustices.

Responding, Governor Umahi who doubles as chairman of South East Governors’ Forum assured him of his support and that of all members of APC in the entire South East zone.

Governor Umahi who had earlier congratulated Asiwaju Ahemed Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential candidate of APC, said the country needs to unite under the party to consolidate on the success achieved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He expressed confidence that the country will take a leap under the leadership of Alhaji Tinubu.

