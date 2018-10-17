APC cries out as Mama Taraba taking back donated items

The Taraba state chapter of the All Progressive Congress APC on Wednesday described as shameful the decision by the former Minister of Women Affairs Senator Aisha Jumai Alhassan to retrieve computers and furniture she had donated to the party Secretariat in Jalingo.

Party spokesman Mr Aaron Artimas told journalists in Jalingo that, as part of conditions for the release of the party secretariat to the genuine leadership of the party in the state, Senator Aisha Alhassan had insisted on moving all the items she had donated to the party, including air-conditioning sets, computers, tables and rugs and other items.

Artimas, who said that the party had decided to oblige her request and watch her move nearly everything from the party, said it was shameful that the minister would recover minor items she had donated to the party after leaving the party, despite her being the highest beneficiary of the party in the state.

“Sen. Alhassan has ordered that the furniture, computers and other items at the party Secretariat should be moved to her place because she donated them to the party. This is very shameful, but the leadership of our great party in the state has decided to allow her to move them.

How can you come back to collect items you donated to an institution just because you are no longer a part of that institution? Will she also return all the benefits she has gotten from the party? It is indeed very shameful but we would allow her conscience to judge her”, Artimas said.

However, in a swift reaction, Alhassan said that she did not order the removal of the items but supports it because of the injustice she ha suffered from the party.

Alhassan, speaking to our correspondent on phone from Abuja, said that she had bought the items with her money and when her boys told her they were removing them from the party secretariat, she gave them the go ahead.

“How could I have packed items from the office in Jalingo when I am in Abuja? It is not possible. I did not even give the directive but when they called and told me that was what they wanted to do, I gave them the go ahead. There was no point stopping them because of the kind of injustice the party matted on me. If I had left the party freely, I could decide to leave the items there; but you know the circumstances.

I bought the items to furnish the secretariat and now that I have moved on to the UDP, it is not out of place that I move with what belongs to me. They should buy their own furniture for the offices,” the former minister said.

The police took over the party secretariat over a month ago after factional groups of the APC had a serious clash over the legitimacy of state party leadership.

Alhassan who was screened out of the gubernatorial race by the party, resigned as minister of women affairs and also withdrew her membership of the party to join the United Development Party UDP its standard-bearer.

