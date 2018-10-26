APC crisis: South-south states back Oshiomohle

The five states also vowed to resist any attempt by some people they described as fifth columnist to cause disaffection in the party ahead of the election.

Recall that some serving governors and leaders of the party had openly called for Oshiomhole’s resignation over crisis arising from the just concluded primaries nationwide.

But in a communique after a meeting of South-south APC state chairmen on Friday in Abuja, signed by state men of Delta, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, Edo Anslem Ojezua, Akwa Ibom Hon.Ini Okopido, Bayelsa Hon.Amos Jothan and Cross Rivers, Dr Matthew Achigbe stated that the leadership of the APC under Comrade Oshiomhole has been working satisfactorily in re-positioning the party.

“We chairmen of the All Progressives Congress in the six states of the South South, at the end of our emergency meeting held on Thursday October 25, 2018, in Abuja issued the following communique:

“We passed a of confidence in the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“That we are satisfied with the conduct and outcome of the Presidential, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Primaries held at the National and state levels.

“The party under the leadership of Comrade Oshiomhole, our National chairman, is on course towards ensuring victory for our party in 2019.

“That all mechanisms set in place to address disagreements on the outcome of the exercise are in the right direction and well received by us.

“That we urge all aggrieved members of our great party to explore the internal mechanism provided by the party in finding amicable solution. In any such exercise such conflicts are bound to occur and we are satisfied that they are being addressed.

“We stand by the leadership of the party under Comrade Oshiomhole and we will resist alleged efforts of fifth columnist to cause disaffection in the party. All those allegedly working for the removal of our national Chairman are not only doing so for selfish reason, but working to cause crisis in our party ahead of the election and we will resist all such moves.

“We are convinced that all their plans indirectly aimed at the second term victory of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019. We want to add that those calling for the resignation of our amiable National chairman, Comrade Oshiomhole are enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We appeal to all our governors, party leaders and members to unite as one and continue to support the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole led National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party and we are sure of victory come 2019 general elections.”