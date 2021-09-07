APC crisis Abbo, Bindow threaten court action over congress



The much acclaimed reconciliation and promise of justice and fairness within the Adamawa state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have hit the rock due to failure of the party to conduct congress in Mubi North and Mubi South local government areas.

Senator Ishiaku Abbo, representing Adamawa North senatorial district and former Governor Jibrilla has their eyes on the gubernatorial ticket of the party.

Other APC stakeholders have vowed not only to drag the party to court for not conducting congresses but also pay the party in its own coin in 2023. They said hijacking party structures is not winning election.

When Blueprint visited the approved venue of the congress, only delegates were seen in their large numbers waiting up to 6pm in the evening without the presence of any electoral committee or election materials as the officials were nowhere to be found. This forced the delegates to disperse to their homes.

Addressing the delegates at the venue before their departure to their homes when it became apparent that the electoral committee refused to show up to conduct the congress, Sen. Abbo flanked by Bindow political camp and other critical APC stakeholder’s in Mubi accused the interim state chairman, Alh.Ibrahim Bilal who want to continue as substantive chairman of conniving with member representing Mubi North, Mubi South and Maiha federal constituency, Hon. Jafaar Magaji to hijack the congress.

He also accused Rep Magaji of secretly going behind to tinker with the delegate’s list agreed and submitted by all stakeholder’s by removing the names of authentic delegates from the master list and replaced them with their cronies and even forged official signature in their desperate efforts to hijack the party structure.