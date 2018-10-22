APC crisis: Another Kano Senator dumps ruling party

Former senator and an aspirant in the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Kano state who had aspired for Kano South Senatorial district seat, Senator Isa Yahaya Zarewa, on Monday, said that he had dumped the ruling party.

Addressing newsmen in Kano on his decision, Zarewa stated that, his decamping from the party is as a result of the injustice meted to many aspirants who participated in the primaries and the lackadaisical approach giving to their matter by party leadership to address their lodged grievances.

According to him, majority of the aggrieved party members have also decided to decamp for the party’s inability to do justice to their grievances.

Zarewa who had contested against the serving Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya added that, they have decided not to go to court for obvious reasons, but have set a committee that will find a way out for them.

“At this critical point in time going to court is out of it. We have taken all the necessary measures stipulated by the party constitution in addressing grievances and yet nothing seems to be coming out of it. We have written several complaints to the state and national party and we have not received any convincing answer. That was why I and over 280 aggrieved members of the party in Kano state with hundreds of thousands of their supporters decided to dump the party,” said Zarewa.

