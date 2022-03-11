APC crisis: Buni in leaked letter counters el-Rufai, says I handed over to Sani-Bello

The leadership crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) continued Thursday with a leaked letter revealing that the embattled Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni actually transmitted a letter to his Niger state counterpart, Abubakar Sani-Bello as acting chair of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

el-Rufai’s narratives

This runs contrary to narratives in some quarters, including that by Kaduna state Governor Nasir el-Rufai that Buni was sacked on Buhari’s directive.

el-Rufai, had while featuring on Channels Television Wednesday said the embattled CECPC chair was given the boot on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari, consequent upon which 19 governors elected on the party’s platform, endorsed the action.

Governor el-Rufai had said: “The president held a meeting with us (APC governors) and gave us a clear directive and responsibilities and went into his waiting chopper at the airport. The president in his wisdom knew that we have the capacity.

“It is just that some of us decided to take the back seat and allow things to even get to this point because we believe that once we were elected, we should focus on governance, and leave the party administration to those who are better at it.

“But clearly, it got to a point that something was going to go wrong. The party was being placed at great risk, and we had to do something. I’m happy that the caretaker committee headed by Abubakar Sani Bello has issued a notice for an emergency National Executive Committee meeting.”

The letter

But in a leaked letter personally signed by Governor Buni, the embattled CECPC chair transmitted a letter to Bello in acting capacity.

The letter, dated February 28, 20022, reads: “This is to please inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from today, 28th February, 2022.

“In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the National Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to you.

“This is to enable the committee conclude all arrangements leading to the National Convention slated for March 26th, 2022 and other duties that may be required of the office.

“I invite all members to cooperate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello by extending to him all the support that I have enjoyed from you.

“Please do accept the assurances of my best regards.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was put in copy of Buni’s letter to Bello.

Bello denies

But Governor Sani-Bello denied seeing such letter when reporters pointedly asked him Thursday.

He, however, confirmed that a notification letter to the INEC on the forthcoming “national convention has been sent.”

On Buni’s letter, the acting party chair told journalists after the committee’s meeting that he was not in receipt of the said letter.

“The letter? I haven’t seen it. Did you say on social media? I have not seen it,” Sani-Bello said.

On whether the CECPC had appointed another national secretary, the governor said: “It has not been discussed. It wasn’t on the agenda in today’s meeting.”

Probed further on whether another national secretary would be appointed, the Governor Sani-Bello said: “Probably. But it has not been discussed yet.”

Buni’s confidant

Faulting el-Rufai’s position, a close associate of Buni who spoke under anonymity said: “The governors, who were part of this plot should watch it. Yes, they may not want him as the party chair, but should they descend so low to the level of telling the world half truth about their meeting with Mr President? Full disclosure is key here, and I think Governor el-Rufai who featured on Channels Television should have just opened up on that.

“I mean, the letter says it all. Why the disinformation that the man was sacked even after there is a record that he transmitted power to one of his colleagues who is also a member of the committee. The truth is gradually coming to the limelight. This is a wrong way to engage in politicking.”

Akeredolu

In a related development, Ondo state Governor and Chairman South-west Governors Forum Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has challenged the pro-Buni governors to leave the party if aggrieved.

Although the governor did not name the said governors, he described them as “Yahoo, Yahoo governors.”

Akeredolu asked Governor Sani-Bello to carry on as the party’s acting chairman of the CECPC.

In a statement he personally signed Thursday in Akure, Governor Akeredolu assured Sani-Bello of full support during the forthcoming national convention.

The statement said: “None of the scanty number has the guts to carry out their imaginary threats as reported in sponsored stories. We dare them to leave the party. Their short-lived antics in arm-twisting Governor Buni and probably, some pocket filling elements within the corridors of power to supplant the President’s will through fake letters, endorsements as well as ‘Black Market’ injunction (procured since November, 2021) are despicable.

“Now that the clear motive aimed at frustrating our national convention has been botched, our dear party is on the track to greatness. Gov. Sani Bello, ABU LOLO, carry on; you have the backing of the majority of us. You shall see our FULL backing come Thursday, 17th March, 2022 at the National Executive Committee meeting.”

While applauding some APC governors for being courageous, Akeredolu said: “However, the insidious and appalling happenings within our party in the last few months, especially under the immediate-past leadership clearly posit a huge embarrassment. Without necessarily dwelling on details that are known to critical stakeholders, the path taken !lately by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the immediate past head of the CECPC and an indivisible few, is an unenviable trajectory undeserving of our dear party. It is a disdainful narrative.

“Nevertheless, the courage and determination as well as shrewd sincerity of purpose demonstrated by most of the APC Governors remain a delight. Significantly, the swift response and prompt action taken by Mr President have, in no small means, salvaged our great party from internal scavengers. We indeed, survived a Civilian Coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable lust for power through artificial barricades.

“Succinctly, aside feeling very delighted as a major stakeholder in the latest successful Rescue Mission, I express my confidence in the ability and capacity of Governor Sani Bello (ABU LOLO) to take APC through. We, the Governors are for the party except for the few “Yahoo, Yahoo” Governors (apologies to Salihu, former DG of the Progressive Governors’ Forum) who were hand in glove with Buni to circumvent the Will of majority of our Party (APC) members. Progressive Governors in the true name, mostly all of us, are determined to see our Party through these patchy parts at all cost.”

Musa lauds Bello

Meanwhile, a front line APC national chairmanship aspirant, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has congratulated Sani-Bello on his choice to lead the party ahead of its national convention.

overnments at all levels ahead of its March 26 national convention and the 2023 general elections.”

Musa, who promised a re-engineering of the party if given the mantle of leadership, solicited Governor Sani-Bello’s support on his aspiration for the party’s top job.

He maintained “his ambition is not a do-or-die affair, but to reposition the party to a political institution that will groom leaders and win elections, stating that he will abide by any decision taken in the interest of the party.”

“In his response, Governor Bello thanked Senator Sani Musa and appreciated him for the visit and affirmed his commitment to the success of the APC as a party.

“The Governor emphasized on the need for all party members to work together for a successful national convention of the party and maintained that his doors will remain open for advise and constructive engagements geared towards moving the party forward as a special purpose vehicle that will transform Nigeria and enhance the well-being of the citizenry,” the statement further said.

Tinubu cautions

And amidst all this, APC national leader and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has hailed President Buhari’s optimism about the capacity and future of the ruling party.

He saluted the president’s understanding and concern for the perfection of the party’s internal processes to keep faith with progressive tendencies.

The eminent politician said in a statement in Lagos that “there is much work to do in the party,” urging members to unite in upholding progressive and democratic practices.

The statement reads: “Recently, President Buhari made a characteristically concise and important statement regarding the strength and purpose of our political party, All Progressives Congress.

“He underscored the need for the party to perfect its internal processes so that it keeps faith to the progressive purpose for which it was founded: to bring forth a better society through just and compassionate good governance.

“While the election season is upon us and politics begins to acquire a heavy intensity, we must never lose sight of this higher purpose, this greater good. Like the president said, we all must recall how progressive forces forged an alliance that produced the APC.

“Our party came into being to answer the call of reform so that progressive governance for the good of all Nigerians could be established in the land. President Buhari won the 2015 election and was re-elected.

“But the essential task of fundamental reform and improvement of society has not been completed.

“We still have vital work to do. But the work can only be done by a party which is democratic and fair in governing itself as well as in governing the nation. This means that while people pursue their political goals they must also and always kept the greater collective purpose in mind.

“Let us be guided by the progressive and enlightened reason for the party. If we do so, the party shall not go astray or be driven by personal agendas and competition that becomes so heated that it turns into animus.

“Let us be more united in democratic purpose and practice. In this way we shall surmount the challenges, and complications inherent in any electoral cycle. The party can then gird itself for its finer purpose, giving the people the chance at better lives in a better society.

“Again, we all should thank the president for the Sunday remarks which he made. We should take full notice of the enduring import of what he said, his eyes on his legacy, on leaving behind a worthy legacy. Let us keep the APC on its rightful path and reject any ruse or artifice that would cause the party to betray its great calling.

“Many progressive leaders had invested time, energy, ideas and resources in forming the APC with a view to providing a better Nigeria. The president is a founder of this party. I too have lent my humble bit. As founding fathers of this party, we must continue to guard its purpose.

“Let not the APC descend into the ways and rank of the other parties. Instead, may we strive to be an exemplar for a caring and democratic society. Only in this manner can we ensure the legacy of the party while leading our nation to its greater improvement.

“We must also commend our president for assenting to the 2022 amendments to the Electoral Act. The new law will hopefully aid in the national pursuit of the fairest elections possible. As such, the act may prove to be a historic milestone on our nation’s democratic journey.”