APC crisis: Cabal set to procure N5bn injunction against Buni – Group

The APC Youth Development and Solidarity Network has alleged that some cabals are desperately out to procure a court injunction against the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The group said a whopping N5 billion has been earmarked for the purpose.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the group led by its Secretary General, Tobias Ogbeh, said the plan was aimed at causing an uprising within the APC and the country at large in pursuit of an ambition built on deceit and the quest for power through the back door.

Ogbeh said “As we may be aware, some governors within the party have attempted to change the leadership of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“As despicable as this might sound, there has been an attempt at effecting a change in the leadership of the party, not on the strength of the interest of the party, but in furtherance of a blind ambition towards taking over the party structure through the back door in the buildup to the 2023 general elections.

“We wish to state that we have it on good authority that since the humiliation suffered by the sponsors of the failed leadership change in the party, there have been concerted efforts to use the instrument of the court to achieve their objective of effecting a change in the leadership of the party.

“We wish to inform all APC stakeholders and members of the general public that part of the new plot is to secure a court judgement through the back door that would sack the party’s leadership from office. The scheme, which is heavily funded by a serving Minister and presidential aspirant from the South South, has earmarked close to N5 billion for this purpose.

“We have credible information that the overarching plot is to cause an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari, who from all indications was not in support of the leadership change and never gave his blessings as been speculated in the media by the brains behind the despicable plot” he said.

Ogbeh also alerted members of the public as well as the security agencies that the sum of N2.5 billion has been earmarked as payment for the lawyers that would initiate the process, as well as reaching out to the willing judge, who would, in turn, be rewarded with the sum of N2. 5 billion.

“The plan is for the judge to give an injunction against the Chairman of the CECPC that would pave the way for a change in the party’s leadership through the back door. Part of the plan is to secretly obtain this order without service on the parties in a way of exparte motion,” the group alleged.