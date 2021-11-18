APC crisis deepens, Police barricade entrances to secretariat

The crisis within the All Progressives Congress (APC) may not abate any soon as dozens of armed policemen in four patrol vans were Wednesday drafted to man the entry and exit points of its national secretariat, otherwise known as Buhari House, on Blantyre Street, Wuse 2 Abuja.

Blueprint learnt that the national leadership of the ruling party was acting on a tip-off of a planned protest by some aggrieved party members.

Apart from policemen, personnel of the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) were also seen strategically around the party house.

It was gathered that as early as 11:30 am, security was tightened as all roads leading to the party secretariat were barricaded and armed policemen were seen conducting searches on humans and vehicles moving towards the party Secretariat.

Patrol vehicles were strategically positioned at both Valencia Hotel and Barcelona Hotel ends of Blantyre Street, while another van was positioned directly behind the secretariat along Ibrahim Babangida Way to forestall any attempt for the protesters to gain easy access into the secretariat.

At about 1.30 pm, personnel of the DSS Special Force, on a patrol van and power bikes were seen patrolling along Blantyre Street to provide additional security backups.

Blueprint also learnt that all the measures were put in place to frustrate an alleged plan by some aggrieved leaders of the party to cause chaos through protest at the Buhari House.

A security source at the APC secretariat said: “We had security report that some people have plans to come and protest here. The national leadership had to order the deployment of police and other security agencies to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

“This is the second time we are seeing this kind of deployment at the secretariat. It showed that some party members are aggrieved and there is a limit to what they can do to continue to stop the protesters. The committee should also know that they have overstayed their welcome and should be ready to conduct the National Convention. They cannot be there forever. From six months to one year and still counting.”

It’s mere routine check – Party

But when contacted for official comments, National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) John James Akpanudoedehe, told newsmen that the heavy presence of the security men was a mere routine check to protect lives and property.

“Oh, nothing is happening. They have been there several times whenever we need to safeguard the secretariat. You are not in a position to read security reports.

“There are so many things that have to do with security that you are not aware of. It’s a routine thing. We have to protect the people who work here, we read security reports and I’m sure you are fully aware we have every security agency in our secretariat. We are only acting on security reports, there is no cause for alarm,” Akpanudoedehe stated.

Marafa on ‘expulsion plan’

Meanwhile, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa has dismissed the threat by APC caretaker committee to expel him from the party for expressing reservations on the legality of the committee and its activities, describing it as an empty threat.

Marafa, who represented Zamfara Central Senatorial District in the eight National Assembly, had Sunday, threatened to institute a legal action against the committee Chairman and Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni over what he called the violation of the party’s constitution in the conduct of the party’s affairs.

The caretaker committee through its Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudodehe, had Monday, warned Marafa to submit to party supremacy or be sanctioned.

Reacting to the threat through a statement Wednesday in Abuja, Marafa said he cannot be silenced by the threat of the caretaker committee.

“Expelling me from the party will only aggravate the problem. It will herald the beginning of the agitation; rule of law must be respected. The committee is an illegality and alien to the constitution of the party. We are building everything on nothing. Rather than the expulsion threat, the committee or the chairman should respond to issues I raised.

“What our party constitution says that rendered Buni-committee null and void.

“Section 17 (4) of the constitution of our beloved party, says ‘ no officer in any organ of the party shall hold executive position office in government concurrently. Article 20 states the only way the leadership of the party can evolve.

“Section 13.3(iv) which was relied upon to create the illegal body called CECPC talked about the power of NEC to create committees.

“APC is a political party not a committee, committees are created to serve a specific functions not to usurp the powers of the entire legal entity. The function of the Mai Mala committee is to plan a convention just as its name implies, Mai Mala is the chairman of the APC Convention Planning Committee and not APC itself,” the statement said.

The former Senator added that “Section 12.3 lists the party’s NEC members and it made the National Chairman of the party and NOT the chairman of any committee by whatever name as the chairman of the organ while section 12.3 (xxxi) list the president and vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as members only, so the question is; who approved the constitution and subsequent extensions of tenure of office of the illegal and obnoxious CECPC?

“We will show him the way out dishonourably. We would not allow the party we contributed immensely to develop to be destroyed by overambitious self-centred and enemies of the party, and the country.

“This is the party we laboured, toiled and laid the foundation for its success. We will not allow those who have little or no stake in the party to destroy it or to please certain individuals and achieve their selfish interest,” he said.

Marafa, while insisting that he has committed no offence, said the party should revert to the path of constitutionality and rule of law or face extinction.

APC won’t descent low with Marafa –Scribe

And in its response, the party said Marafa can abuse any of its leaders but they won’t go low with the former lawmaker.

Speaking with newsmen on the telephone Wednesday, the CCEPC scribe, Senator Akpanudoedehe, said APC is an institution which nobody can drag to the gutter.

“We are not abusive to any member of our party; we are too mature to go into personal response. Our interest is in general public and then the party. We are not going to go back and forth with anybody. Any information that is giving out, we are duty bound to respond by stating the fact as it is.

“I will not descend to the level where Marafa talks and I reply, I’m not going to do that. I have never been personal with anybody, he can abuse me, my duty is to explain to the public, my interest is to give balanced information for the public to see whether we are saying the truth or not. That’s all; we are not going to enter into personal tirade of words. Nobody can drag me or the party to the gutter, we are an institution. They are not dealing with an individual but an institution,” he said.