APC crisis: Ex-Reps write Buhari, proffer solution

Erstwhile lawmakers under the aegis of former House of Representatives members All Progressives (APC) Forum have expressed concern of lingering crisis bedeviling the ruling party in Nigeria.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari dated Wednesday June 24, 2020 which was scooped by Blueprint in Abuja, the Forum felicitated with the number one Nigeria’s citizen, but observed that the current crisis in APC could spell doom for the party in future elections if not checked.

Part of their letter signed by 13 ex-legislative members including Hon. Bala Bawa Ka’oje and copied different organs of the party reads, “We members of The forum of former members of House of Representatives, who belong to All progressive Congress (APC) write to felicitate with you as you as you continue to uphill the task of the leadership of the country anchored on the manifesto of our Great party the APC. We are equally proud to identify with you, as you strive to fulfill the party’s promises to Nigerians.

“We are concerned about the crises currently engulfing our party which has the potential of decimating it and thus making it possible to lose future elections in the country.

“The irrepressible factional crisis in the Edo state chapter of the APC, which had resulted in the suspension of the national chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from the party, and the subsequent disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the party primary contest, has predictably snowballed into a leadership crisis at the national level.

Undoubtedly, the APC is currently in an internal crisis of leadership tussle and this has engendered fears among concerned party members Nationwide about it’s possible disintegration if urgent and effective measures are not taken. The conflicts have tested the party’s grit and ability to manage intra-party squabbles and disputes. Many are of the view that the major factors respect for its own internal processes and constitution.

“Apparently, the party is held hostage by a tackles, plaint and indifferent leadership bereft of skills which portrayed it’s intolerant disposition to accommodate divergent views and dissenting opinions within the party. It is also characterized by ineffectual and docile internal disputes resolution mechanism that is scornful of expressed democratic opinions. The party is thus, unarguably divided between the conformists in support of the status quo, and those whom they wrongly view as dissents, which molded the perception of a struggle for the 2023 political project that debuted the party too early. The 2023 project is bright cultivated and nurtured by greedy political mercenaries for their selfish profit to exploit unsuspecting interested players.”

On the solution to the crisis, the forum submitted, “The immediate solution to the crisis is for the president to call for a NEC meeting to uphold constitutionalism in the midst of chaos and deep polarization of the members of the NWC. The NEC meeting will avail the members the missing thrust to resolve all pending knotty issues and discuss the way forward for the party, it is recommended that the meeting discusses the future of the current leadership which may involve it’s dissolution and appointment of a caretaker committee to organize a special National Convention to elect new National officers within 12 weeks, caretaker committee, if so appointed, should overhaul, recalibrate and reposition the party to face the challenges of future elections, the committee members must be all inclusive and reflective of interests tendencies within the party as well as posses the desired competence, experience, impartiality and integrity. The composition may consist of all former chairmen of National political parties who are now members of the APC and other accomplished and evidently neutral persons; the Chairman who may emerge from the south-south zone must never be seen to be controversial and shall enjoy the Goodwill of a wide spectrum of tendencies.

“An early National Convention should be convened to among other re-zoned party positions and rectify decisions, including other appointments.

“All party organs must be inaugurated; vacant positions filled forthwith, and be allowed to function as provided for in the constitution.”

APC has been enmeshed in a protracted internal squabble which has factionalised affairs within the party hierarchy both at some states and national levels.

Already, a National Executive Council (NEC) council meeting expected to look into and address various issues has been slated for Thursday June 25, 2020.