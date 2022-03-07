APC crisis: Heavy security men deployed to national secretariat

Security operatives have taken over the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) located at Blantyre street at Wuse 2, in Abuja.

Blueprint couldn’t ascertain why the gun-wielding men were deployed to Buhari House as at the time of filing this report.

There are reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

It was reported that the Niger state governor, Sani Bello, would take over the affairs of the party.