APC Crisis: Malami listed as Buhari appoints APC Consultative C’ttee

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice,

Abubakar Malami, SAN was Monday listed among 11-member Committee of the (All Progressives Congress) APC consultative committee.

The appointment which was made by President Muhammadu Buhari had the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as Chairman.

In a statement by the AGF Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations in Abuja on Monday.

According to the statement, other Members of the Committee included, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff; Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, the Senate President; Dr. Ahmad Lawan. Deputy Senate President Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, and Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahya Abdullahi.

Also appointed as members of the committee are the Speaker of the House of the Representative; Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Speaker; Ahmed Idris Wase, House Majority Leader, Ogor Okuweh’ the Chairman of the

All Progressive Congress Caretaker Committee, the Governor of Yobe State; Mai Mala Buni, as well as the Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee; Akpan Udoedehe.

While inaugurating the Committee on Monday at the Council Chambers, State House Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari charged members of the

Committee to work towards improving the communication and coordination as well as to ensure regular consultation between the party members

and the government for the development of the nation.

Buhari who expressed great faith and confidence in the newly inaugurated Committee urged the Members to work for unity and harmony of the party.

He asked them to ensure that party faithful and various organs of the

government work patriotically as one entity in order to move the

country forward.

In his address at the occasion, the Secretary to the Government of the

Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said the synergy amongst organs of the

government engenders development of the nation.

He noted that it was out the desire and the commitment of the government to strengthen the relationship among organs of the

government that the administration implores executive officials to see

organs of the government as partners.

