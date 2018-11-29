APC crisis now beyond reconciliation – Okorocha

The Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha has declared that the crisis rocking the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has gone beyond reconciliation.

He said that Imo people were short-changed in their choice of who to govern them in 2019, stressing that it is too late in the day for the party to correct the wrongdoing.

Speaking when the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led APC Reconciliation Committee visited the state on Thursday, Okorocha noted that Imo people have decided to move.

The governor, however said that he, on his own part, remained a loyal and committed member of the party and would contest the Imo West senatorial seat under the APC.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.