APC crisis: NWC sets up 5-man investigative, reconciliation panel

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a 5-man panel to look into issues raised by its National Vice Chairman (North-west), Salihu Moh Lukman, on the management of the party affairs by the National Chairman and Secretary, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore, respectively.

Blueprint gathered exclusively last night that the committee comprised of the Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari as Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu, National Vice Chairman South-east, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, and the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

A reliable source said the decision to set up the committee was taken during the meeting of the NWC at the party Secretariat in Abuja, Wednesday.

Lukman, who is a former Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) had on Monday raised the alarm that the Adamu-led NWC had continued to commit some fundamental infractions that led to the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC in 2020.

In a statement titled “APC and Questions of Progressive Credentials,” Lukman said the NWC has rendered other party organs prostrate since assuming office in 2022.

He alleged that but for the NWC no statutory organ of the party has been made to function in line with the Constitution of the party, adding that one of the major organs, the National Advisory Council (NAC) is yet to be constituted.

These infractions include the refusal to convene the National Executive Council (NEC), hold the National Caucus meetings, give quarterly financial reports to the NEC and inaugurate the Board of Trustees (BOT) now christened National Advisory Council (NAC).

Blueprint, however, gathered Wednesday night that majority of the NWC members were in support of Lukman’s position except the National Chairman and the National Secretary.

But as part of efforts to curtail the crisis from snowboarding into full blown crisis, some members of the NWC during Wednesday’s meeting moved that a committee be set up to address the issues raised.

A member of the NWC, who confirmed the development, told Blueprint that the 5-man committee will be meeting with the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, respectively.

It was also gathered that the 5-man committee met with Lukman for almost 2 hours on Wednesday, where he further presented some of the infractions he accused the Chairman and the Secretary of.

The source said: “We have set up a five-man committee to wade into the crisis, look into the allegations raised to essentially see how it can be mitigated. We are aware that allowing it to fester further, boil down to opening flanks at the end of the day, which if not plucked may put the party in jeopardy.”

