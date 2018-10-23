APC crisis: Protesters name Akeredolu, Fayemi, El-rufai, others as “conservative”

A group of All Progressives Congress (APC) members, on the aiges of Federation of Buhari Support Group (FBSG), yesterday, staged a protest in support of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, President Muhammadu Buhari and former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The protesters who came in several buses took up strategic positions in and around Blantyre street where the APC National Secretariat is located.

Leader of the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Sikiru told journalists, that governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Abikunle Amosun of Ogun state and Jubrila Bindow of Adamawa among others were in the forefront of working against the National Working Committee (NWC) and Comrade Adams Oshiomohle.

They protesters also said with the development, President Muhammafu Buhari might lose 2019 presidential elections in the affected states.

“We believe in the leadership of the party ably led by Adams Oshiomhole and his determination to position the party for a landslide victory in the forthcoming elections.

“Our party is greater than any individual or group, So let us come together and face our common goal or remaining the most efficient and trusted party in our clime..”

The group said it was protesting in solidarity with the chairman and expose a sinister plot by some conservative APC governors to frustrate the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee and truncate President Buhari’s re-election bid.

It vowed to take necessary legal measures to ensure that such persons do not succeed.

Sikiru said: “Following the background that Gov. Akeredolu desperation to destroy APC and president Buhari’s re-election bid is waxing stronger day by day, Federation of Buhari Support Group in its indepth investigations observed that lot of damage has been done underground by the conservative Governors to thwart the bright chances of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

“Moreover, the group in its previous submission had raised alarm on several occasions that Gov. Akeredolu of Ondo State has determined to fight three personalities in APC, President Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Adams Oshiomhole, Mr. Governor of Ondo State is not happy with all the strategies by APC NWC to reunite the party with a view to bringing democracy to door-step of party members by the Introduction and adoption of direct primaries for all elections.

“As it is in Ondo State, President Mohammadu Buhari cannot get 10% votes comes 2019 general elections due to demarketing policies of Gov. Akeredolu. Instead for this accidental Governor to focus on projects that will better the lots of good people of Ondo State, he is busy running from North to South collecting signatures of governors and party chairmen of various states to pass vote of no confidence on Adams Oshiomhole.

“Moreso, Gov Akeredolu is not contesting for any election this time around. It clearly shown that Governor Akeredolu does not care in the success or victory of APC in all election come 2019.

“It was revealed that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is the leader of the new conservative movement within APC coupled with the assistance of Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Gov. Bindow of Adamawa State.

“However, it was gathered at the weekend, that the sudden death of tenure elongation for their preferred man and former Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, and consequent emergence of Comr Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman to restructure the party toward the path of ethics and responsibility is their major headache since all these governors most especially the gang leader, Gov Akeredolu was a beneficiary of Odigie Oyegun style of impunity and lawlessness when he was the National Chairman.

“It is evident that Gov Akeredolu is purely a mole in APC, it would be recalled that he worked alongside with Gov Kayode Fayemi and Gov Amosun against the party’s choice in Osun election. Right now, he has instructed all his loyalists and cabinet members in Ondo State to work against all party’s candidates in Ondo during the general election.

