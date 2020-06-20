APC Crisis: Ward executive lifts Oshiomole’s suspension as moves to replace Giadom



The executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10, Etsako West local government of Edo state on Saturday said it has lifted the suspension slammed on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole last year.



Seventeen of the 27 executive menbers presented the resolution lifting the suspension to the acting National Chairman, Senator Abiola Ajimobi who was represented by the National Vice Chairman, Hon. Hillard Eta at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja on Saturday.



Comrade Oshiomole has been in the eye of the storm following Tuesday Appeal Court affirmation of his earlier suspension by a Federal High Court in Abuja, thereby escalating the leadership crisis of the party.



Presenting the resolution of the executive committee of the ward which held on June 4 at the party Secretariat, Apana-Uzairue, Edo State, the ward Secretary, Mr. Emuakemeh Sule said that the committee has reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.



The resolution reads: “We the undersigned, being the Executive Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10 Eisako West L.G.A, Edo State having met today 4/ 6/2020 affirm the following positions:



“That we have reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

“We hereby lift the suspension placed on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Ward.



“We call on all organs of our great party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”.



Accepting the resolution on behalf of the acting national chairman, the National Vice Chairman, Hon. Hillard Eta commended the committee and noted that 17 of the 27 executive committee members had the simple majority needed to lift the suspension.



According to Eta, “in matters of this nature, our constitution provides for only a simple majority and 17 out of 27 is indeed more than a simple majority. So, we want to use this opportunity to thank Etsako West Ward 10 for what they have done. History will be on your side”.



He further said that, “I am also in receipt of the acceptance and ratification of the resolution by the Etsako West LGA executive dated the 9th of June 2020 and signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Akokia and the Secretary, Hon. Dauda Ahmed.



“I am also in receipt of further ratification by the state executive committee of the APC in Edo state signed by Col. David Imuse (retd), the acting state Chairman and Lawrence O. Oka, state Secretary.



The representative of the acting chairman then assured the ward leaders that the National Working Committee (NWC) will meet to do the needful over the matter.



Meanwhile, the National Vice Chairman disclosed on Saturday that the Rivers State chapter of the party has forwarded the name of Barrister Worgu Boms to fill the vacant post of Deputy National Secretary.



The postition became vacant following the resignation of the former occupant, Hon. Victor Giadom, who resigned to contest deputy governorship of Rivers State.



Disclosing the new development, Eta said, “You are aware that on Friday, a competent court of jurisdiction declared Chief Victor Giadom as not being a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) and should never parade himself as such.



“Even before then, there was a resolution by the NWC asking the South South zone of the party which I head to transmit a name for his replacement or filling of the vacancy made possible by his resignation to contest as Deputy Governorship Candidate of our party in Rivers state.



“I want to announce to the world that I am in receipt of the name of a distinguished member of this party from Rivers state to the Zone for ratification in the person of Worgu Boms Esq, a former Attorney General of Rivers state. His name has been transmitted to my good office and I want to announce that in the earliest time possible, the south South zonal executive committee will meet and ratify that name and send same to the NWC of our great party”.End

Related

No tags for this post.