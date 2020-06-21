APC crisis: What Buhari is planning to do – Senate President



The President of the Senate Mr Ahmed Lawan said Sunday that President Muhammadu Buhari would soon intervene in the crisis that led to the sack of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole by a Federal High Court and reaffirmed by the Court of Appeal. Lawan said this while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.



He said the crisis in the party must not be allowed to degenerate any further than it already has, stressing that a stable party is tied to a stable country.

The Senate President said he was in the State House to discuss the issue of insecurity in the country, especially in the north and what the National Assembly would do to address the problem.He said the meeting also afforded him the opportunity to discuss the crisis rocking the APC and why the president must step in to put an end to it.



“I also had the opportunity to talk to my president and my leader about the challenges in the APC. I believe that we have to deal with these challenges, this is the ruling party of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the president, with the control of the National Assembly, with more governors than any other political party, the situation should not, must not be allowed to degenerate further than it has.

“And I believe that we must go into the constitution of our party and see how we are to address this but we must not allow this to continue as it is today.

“Because the stability of APC is the stability of Nigeria, this is the party that is running the affairs of this country. So I believe that we have to sort this out and that will make our work in the National Assembly even better and easier when we have a stable party.



“Because, the party is supposed to be part of the apparatus of running government. We are supposed to run or operate or implement or execute the manifesto of the party. And therefore the party is so key, so central, so essential to ensuring that the government whether on the executive or legislative side continues to face those issues in the manifesto and of course the manifesto will be to make Nigeria better.



“So, I had the opportunity to discuss that with the president who is the leader of the party in Nigeria and by the grace of God, in the next few days we will see certain actions which will be taken and we are praying that all our leaders in the party across the country will make every possible effort to get the party reconciled,” he said.