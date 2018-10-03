APC dares PDP to challenge Osun election in court

The All Progressives Congress in Osun has threatened to expose alleged manipulations by the Peoples Democratic Party in the last governorship election at the tribunal in the state. Speaking at a press conference in Osogbo yesterday, the APC chairman, Prince Gboyega Famoodun alleged that the opposition PDP inflated results of the election in the hometown of its gubernatorial candidate. The APC alleged that the manipulation done by PDP in the governorship election was also used in the senatorial bye election that brought their candidate, Ademola Adeleke to the Senate. “We have indisputable evidence that for the last election, indeed one week to the vote, the PDP withdrew cash from the banks in Osun to the tune of N18 billion. From one bank alone, they withdrew N13 billion. This is money laundering and a crime against our banking law. “This money is used to buy PVC, influence voters, corrupt electoral officers, other political party agents and law enforcement officers, particularly in Ede North and Ede South local government areas where they returned an outrageous 35,537 combined votes for PDP. “Where security was imperfect or inadequate, the PDP used hundreds of voters’ cards which they had bought from their owners to vote multiple times in several locations. “This was how they won during the Senatorial bye election that brought their candidate into the Senate in the first instance, used it in Ede during the September 22 election. The APC further alleged that some observers were recruited by the PDP and they based their reports on what they were asked to do

