APC denies arrest of Oshiomhole by DSS

The All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday denied that its national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was arrested and questioned by the Department of State Services (DSS) for alleged corruption issues.

Spokesman for the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who dismissed the claim, said that the party was not aware of the purported arrest and questioning of Comrade Oshiomhole by the officials of the DSS.

The party was reacting to a report in on online newspaper claiming that the APC chairman was arrested and questioned for an alleged corruption issues arising from the last APC primaries and held for nine hours on Tuesday.

Further, the report alleged that the DSS gave Oshiomhole the option of resigning his position as the party national chairman or be ready to face the consequences of the purported corruption issues.

Also, the online medium claimed that Oshiomhole reportedly told them that President Muhammadu Buhari was in picture of all his actions and that he would only resign if the President loses confidence in him.

However asked to comment on the development yesterday, Isa-Oniru said “We do not have any information on this rumour. More so, the Chairman is not around in the country to confirm or deny this. As soon as we have any relevant information, you’ll be updated.”

On where Oshiomhole travelled to, he said “I do not have this information. I do know it’s a scheduled personal trip he could not make last week due to the November 2 deadline for the submission of candidates”.



