APC designed to serve selfish interests, not masses – Elumelu

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was designed to serve the interests of few, and not the Nigerian masss, describing the party as “hopelessly corrupt”.

Elumelu, while addressing a crowd at the PDP mega rally in Asaba over the weekend, also described APC as “a party of treasury looting and incompetent politicians, who do not keep their promises,” adding that the Peoples Democratic Party is back to rescue the nation from the “corrupt and wicked” APC.

The Minority Leader stressed that whereas the PDP remains sincere, forward-thinking, development-oriented and always has the interest and wellbeing of the people at heart, the APC is insincere and completely anti-people.

“We are not like APC that make promises that they will not fulfill. The APC promised one naira to one dollar, but today a dollar is more than N500. The APC promised better healthcare and social safety nets; they promised better education, promised scholarship, good roads and so on but they never fulfilled their promises”, a statement from his office on Sunday, quoted him.

Lamenting that the APC has reversed all the gains achieved by successive PDP administrations, Elumelu recalled how the PDP, upon assumption of office, cleared the nation’s debts only for the APC to wreck the economy and now resort to fresh accumulation of foreign debt to the detriment of the nation.

“PDP cleared our national debt but today the APC is busy accumulating debts for Nigerians”, he noted.

The Minority Leader however urged Nigerians not to relent in their determination, on the platform of the PDP, to rescue the nation from the stranglehold of the “corrupt and wicked” APC, come 2023, as he commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state for his massive development projects in the state.

At a town hall meeting earlier, the minority leader received accolades and endorsements from his Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, after presenting his scorecard of bills, motions, budget inputs and constituency projects for the period between 2019 and date.