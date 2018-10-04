APC disqualifies all aspirants contesting against Akwa Ibom senator

Apart from a serving senator, Nelson Effiong, no other aspirant has been cleared by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the party’s primary for the Akwa Ibom South District.

Effiong, who was first elected senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before his defection to the APC, will run unopposed in the primary holding on Wednesday.

A former state chairman of PDP, Otu Toyo, who defected to APC since 2015, was one of the two persons who bought nomination form for the primary.

The other is Victor Antai, a former commissioner in the state who was sacked from the state executive council two months ago by Governor Udom Emmanuel for shifting his loyalty to a senator, Godswill Akpabio, when Akpabio defected from the PDP to the APC.

The party has not given any reason for disqualifying the two aspirants.

Toyo, during an interview with Premium Times last month, appealed to the APC and the people of the district to ensure that only the best is given the party ticket for the 2019 senate race.

Akwa Ibom, he said, had not been fortunate to have good representation at the National Assembly.

“Akwa Ibom can’t afford to be like this; we have such good, intelligent, qualified people, why do we send the people we sent? That is self-inflicted, nobody sends them for us,” he said, adding that the time had come for things to be done differently in the oil-rich state.

