APC disqualifies all Zamfara guber aspiraants

The lingering crisis among the governorship aspirants in Zamfara state on the platform of All Progressive Congress has led to the disqualification of all the aspirants on the party’s platform after meeting the deadline by the INEC.

This was made known by the APC NWC committee chairman sent to conduct the primaries in the state, Maj. Gen. Abubakar Mustapha Gana, while addressing journalists at the end of a crucial meeting yesterday between his committee and the aspirants.

He said, after a crucial meeting with all the relevant stakeholders 48 hours before the INEC deadline, the election was not held due to the failure of the contestants to arrive at consensus.

‘‘We spent the whole time without achieving what brought us to the state; that is, to conduct the primary elections as a result of misunderstanding which ensued among the aspirants,’’ Gana said.

It could be recalled that the APC crisis in Zamfara began shortly after Governor Yari Abubakar anointed his Commissioner of Finance, Muktar Shehu Idris, as his candidate on the 9th of September in which eight aspirants; his deputy, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, Kabir Marafa, Abu Magaji, Sagir Hamidu, Dauda Lawal Dare, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, Aminu Sani Jaji and minister of defence, Mansur Dan’Ali have jointly kicked against the decision.

Meanwhile, Zamfara state chapter of the APC has declared Shehu Idris as its governorship candidate.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari said their result will be taken to INEC and National Headquarters of the party for an onward confirmation.

Yari also appealed to APC supporters in the state to remain calm and united and shun any form of political violence that could cause absent of Peace and breaking law and order in the state.

