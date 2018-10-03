APC disqualifies ex-IGP Abba from senatorial race

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has for the third time postponed the governorship primary election in Imo state. The said yesterday ordered that the governorship primary in Imo state which held on Tuesday be suspended indefinitely. Although, the party did not state the reason for the indefinite suspension of the primary election for Imo state, it was gathered that the move is connected with rancorous outcome of the exercise. In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabene, the APC’s National Working Committee (NWC) said it has also postponed the party’s Senate primaries in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) till today, Wednesday, October 3. Similarly, the party said that it has not cleared former Inspector-General of Police, Suleiman Abba, to contest the Party’s Jigawa South Senatorial District primaries. It explained that Suleiman Abba’s name was erroneously included in the list of NWC-cleared aspirants

