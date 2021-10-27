APC doing better than PDP in Plateau – Reps Deputy speaker

The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmad Idris Wase, said the people of Plateau state have no reasons to jettison the All Progressives Congress (APC), having done so well from 2015 to date.





He said from 1999, no government has done what the APC administration under President Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong, have been doing for the development of Plateau state.

Hon. Wase made the statement while addressing party members, at the Crest Hotel Jos.

“If President Obasanjo could come to commission just a primary school in Wholeshe Jos, during his regime, which as deputy speaker, I am above the level of commissioning a primary school, and as Plateau people, we were happy, now projects have come to Plateau state and many others are coming under our leader President Muhammadu Buhari, in collaboration with our leader and Governor Simon Lalong, along side all others in authority, the state has never progressed than now,” he said.



Hon. Wase said it is now important for the people of Plateau state to continue to support the APC at all levels.

“We now have polytechnic, orthopedic hospital, Road Safety training school, additional Air Force Base, road construction will soon commence, the proposed upgrade of the College of Education Pankshin to fill pledge University will soon be a reality, and others,” he said.

Hon. Wase said, therefore, the people of the state have no reasons not to be part of APC except if someone have something differently.

He challenged the new state executives of the APC to work with a difference and ensure that the party win in all of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.