APC: El-Rufa’i’s Kaduna ahead with consensus model – Uba Sani





The Senator, representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani, has lent his weight behind the consensus policy of Kaduna state Àll Progressives Congress (APC) as upheld by Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i along with the state party leadership, describing it as an exhibition of democratic spirit.



The lawmaker, who also commended the governor’s ability to successfully complete ward, local government and state congresses, described El-Rufa’i’s action as proof of his refusal to influence the picking of ward, local government and state party executives.

“He allowed stakeholders at all levels to work out their own arrangements”, the senator said.

He explained that “by allowing democracy to flourish in the party, he has laid a solid foundation for the sustenance of democracy in our dear state.”



The lawmaker, who is also Chairman, Senate Committe on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions added: “Let me also deeply appreciate APC stakeholders in Kaduna state for displaying uncommon unity and effectively utilising the consensus option in filling party positions. Their sacrifices and compromises have shown that they prioritise the collective interest above personal gains.”

He said Kaduna state “is showing others the way. Let us sustain this new spirit. It is the path to success.”

