APC Elders Forum demands review of Supreme Court ruling on Abaji chair

The Abaji Elders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abaji area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has demanded for the review of the Supreme Court judgement which affirmed Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, as the party’s elected chairman for the February, 2022 council election.

Addressing a joint press conference in Abuja, Monday, chairman and secretary of the forum, Alhaji Ibrahim Attahiru Azza and Usman Baba, respectively, said the forum expected that Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko, won at both High court and Appeal court.

The duo said the supreme ought to have affirmed Loko as the chairman elect for February 12, council election in Abaji.

He also said that the forums decision to call for review of the judgment was because, Alhaji Loko won that part’ys primaries held on April, 23, 2021, which he said was issued with result by INEC at the same venue.

According to him, the forum observed with iota of reservation that what happened at the supreme court was clearly a miscarriage of justice, saying the judgement of apex court defied the common the principles of law and natural justice.

“Therefore, the Abaji APC elders forum submit that the decision of the learned judges that Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko, was status barred as at the same time he filed the matter before the trial was wrong, ” the forum said.

The forum, while reiterating its commitment to peaceful resolution of the mater, expressed optimism that the learned justices will rescind on their early decision and review the judgement that will be acceptable to the wellbeing of people the council.

Blueprint newspaper gathered that the Supreme court had last Wednesday, affirmed Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, as the chairman elect of Abaji area council, after it set aside the ruling of the FCT High court and Appeal court which affirmed Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko as the party’s chairmanship candidate for February 12, 2022 council election.