APC elders’ forum rejects Kokona West primary

The Elders of Agwada Development Area APC Forum in Kokona West constituency of Nasarawa state have expressed disappointment over the

just concluded state Assembly primaries.

An elder statesman, Alhaji Ahmadu Osanga Otagoyi, who presented the position of other members of the forum in an interview with newsmen in

Keffi yesterday accused the state and National Working Committee of announcing a winner of primary that did not hold in the constituency.

Otagoyi said election did not hold in Kokona West, adding that the electoral officer of the said primary confirmed that there was no

election in the constituency.

The elder statesman asserted that the members of Agwada Development Area APC forum have vowed to defect to another party if no action is

taken to resolve the issue with immediate effect.

“We cannot keep quiet and see injustice happen before us. All the constituencies had their election in Nasarawa state. Why did they

refuse to hold primary in Kokona constituency?

“When our complaint reached the national headquarters of APC, they decided to change Hon. Abubakar Obere’s name with one Umar Osu, who is

contesting with him,” he lamented.

The forum called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the injustice is redressed in order to keep the flag of the party flying

in Kokona.

