APC: Ex-Rep members form new bloc, strategising ahead national convention

Ahead of the February 26 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), former members of the House of Representatives in the party are converging on Abuja to discuss its state of affairs and ways out of its current challenges.

The party had slated it national convention for February in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a statement jointly signed by the Protem Chairman of the Forum, Hon Ibrahim Zailani and the Protem Secretary, Hon Idris Yahuza, Tuesday in Abuja, said the meeting slated for Thursday would discuss critical issues affecting the party.

They said the purpose of the meeting is “to discuss the state of our party, issues, challenges and the forthcoming APC National Convention- The Role of Former Members of the National Assembly and the Road to 2023.”

The statement urged all former House of Representatives members in the APC to endeavour to attend the meeting in order to be able to aggregate opinions on sundry political issues.

