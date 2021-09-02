APC expels caretaker chair for wishing Buhari dead



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said it has ratified the expulsion of the party’s Caretaker Chairman of Yola South Local Government Area, Adamawa state, Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu.

Recall the viral video in which Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu made unwholesome utterences on President Muhammadu Buhari, the leader of the party.

In a statement signed Thursday in Abuja by the national secretary of the party, John James Akpanudoedehe, said the expulsion from the party takes immediate effect.

The statement said: “The is part of the resolutions reached at the 16th meeting of the CECPC held at the Party’s National Secretariat, Buhari House in Abuja on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

“The CECPC recieved and deliberated on the report of his infractions and recommendations of the 7-member disciplinary committee setup by the Adamawa State Working Committee to investigate the offences committed by Alhaji Sulaiman Adamu against the interest of the party.”

Akpanudoedehe said Adamu was found guilty of bringing the image of the party to disrepute thereby creating doubt on his leadership quality and loyalty to the party.

“The CECPC calls on party members to always demonstrate self-discipline and restraint by desisting from acts and utterances that are inimical to the interest of the party.”