APC expels ex Enugu SSG, Nnamani (3)

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu state
yesterday took another dimension as the party sacked ex- Secretary to
the Enugu State Government (SSG), Onyemuche Nnamani.
Nnamani was given the boot for dragging the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole
led national leadership of the party as well its national vice
chairman in charge of South -East zone, Chief Emma Enukwu to court
over the recent national convention of the party, held in Abuja,
Nigeria’s capital.
Enugu state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who made this known
to newsmen yesterday in Enugu, said the expulsion followed Nnamani’s
deliberate act of contravening article 21 of the APC constitution.
The former Enugu scribe, who is an uncle to ex- Governor Chimaroke
Nnamani, had filed a suit before an Abuja High Court, with NO 04/
2765/18, against the party and Eneukwu.
Onyemuche, had in the suit alleged that the South – East vice
chairman was not qualified to run for the position during the party’s
last elective convention, because he neither resigned from his
position nor got a waiver from the party.
But Nwoye dismissed the claims, insisting that Chief Eneukwu got
relevant waivers from the ward to the national level ahead of the
national convention, just like other executive members of the party at
various levels. He added that it was approved by the National
Executive committee (NEC) under ex- national chairman, chief John
Odigie Oyegun.
According to the chairman, having violated relevant sections of the
APC constitution, which he quoted to newsmen, “this means that
Onyemuche Nnamani has expelled himself from the party, by filling a
case against the party and against an officer of the party.”
He said Nnamani refused to explore or exhaust all the available
internal mechanisms provided by the party’s constitution for aggrieved
members to seek redress .
Nwoye, alleged that: “The ridiculous and frivolous suit is designed to
distract the APC and weaken our party structure in Enugu state ahead
of the 2019 general election by the likes of Nnamani who are working
for the PDP.
“We won’t allow them. We cannot allow our party’s constitution to be
toyed with by any one, because no individual is bigger than the
party,” the chairman declared.
