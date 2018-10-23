APC expels ex Enugu SSG, Nnamani

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu state

yesterday took another dimension as the party sacked ex- Secretary to

the Enugu State Government (SSG), Onyemuche Nnamani.

Nnamani was given the boot for dragging the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

led national leadership of the party as well its national vice

chairman in charge of South -East zone, Chief Emma Enukwu to court

over the recent national convention of the party, held in Abuja,

Nigeria’s capital.

Enugu state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, who made this known

to newsmen yesterday in Enugu, said the expulsion followed Nnamani’s

deliberate act of contravening article 21 of the APC constitution.

The former Enugu scribe, who is an uncle to ex- Governor Chimaroke

Nnamani, had filed a suit before an Abuja High Court, with NO 04/

2765/18, against the party and Eneukwu.

Onyemuche, had in the suit alleged that the South – East vice

chairman was not qualified to run for the position during the party’s

last elective convention, because he neither resigned from his

position nor got a waiver from the party.

But Nwoye dismissed the claims, insisting that Chief Eneukwu got

relevant waivers from the ward to the national level ahead of the

national convention, just like other executive members of the party at

various levels. He added that it was approved by the National

Executive committee (NEC) under ex- national chairman, chief John

Odigie Oyegun.

According to the chairman, having violated relevant sections of the

APC constitution, which he quoted to newsmen, “this means that

Onyemuche Nnamani has expelled himself from the party, by filling a

case against the party and against an officer of the party.”

He said Nnamani refused to explore or exhaust all the available

internal mechanisms provided by the party’s constitution for aggrieved

members to seek redress .

Nwoye, alleged that: “The ridiculous and frivolous suit is designed to

distract the APC and weaken our party structure in Enugu state ahead

of the 2019 general election by the likes of Nnamani who are working

for the PDP.

“We won’t allow them. We cannot allow our party’s constitution to be

toyed with by any one, because no individual is bigger than the

party,” the chairman declared.

