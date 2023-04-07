APC expels former governor, VON DG, suspends Nnamani, Buhari’s minister, others

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has expelled former governor of Enugu state, Barr. Sullivan Chime, the Director-General (DG), of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, a former Speaker of the Enugu state House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo, an aide to the minister of foreign affairs, Flavour Eze.

Enugu APC also suspended former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani and the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The secretary of the APC, Robert Ngwu, disclosed this during a press briefing in Enugu on Thursday at the end of the party’s executive council meeting.

He said that the APC in Enugu state had identified some individuals who were engaged in anti-party activities during the 2023 elections, and that the state Executive Committee of the APC believed it was imperative to tackle the matter head-on.

“Anti-party activities go against the goals and principles of a political party, adding that when anti-party activities occur, it could undermine the ability of a party to fulfil its role and harm the functioning of the democratic system.

Apart from Mr Chime, others expelled from the APC are a former speaker of the Enugu House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh; Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu; Joe Mmamel, Maduka Arum, and Flavor Eze, media director of the Independence Campaign Council.

Mr Ngwu said that for the past eight years, Mr Nnamani had a history of anti-party activities in Enugu State, adding that the former president of the Senate campaigned openly against the governorship and other candidates of the APC in the state.

The secretary said the APC has audio, text, and video evidence to back the party’s claim against Mr Nnamani.

He said an extended State Executive Committee (SEC), including local government chairmen and secretaries of the APC, had ratified the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee, and unanimously moved for the immediate suspension and explosion of the affected chieftains of the party.

(NAN)

