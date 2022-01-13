APC faction warns against politicisation of insecurity, religion in Zamfara

The Senator Kabir Marafa-led faction of the All progressives Congress (APC) chapter in Zamfara has frowned at the use of politicisation of Insecurity and religion to score political goals in the state.

Marafa in a statement made available to Blueprint Thursday in Abuja, said the development was capable of worsening the security situation in the state.

Calling on well-meaning individuals within and outside Zamfara state to caution the perpetrators of the act, he said it was incumbent on Islamic scholars to rise up to their responsibility of preaching against baseless accusations in the state.

He also called on the government to rise to the occasion of exonerating itself from the counter accusations against it as perpetrator of the dastard act.

He added: “We are requesting this for good so that our collective energy can be invested, not in politics, but in fighting the common enemy of insecurity caused by banditry and helping hundreds of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.”

Marafa made references to an instances whereby the posters of former Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari and two of his loyalists with Mal. Ibraheem El- ZakZaky were displayed in strategic places within the state.

He also referred to an official communication from someone presenting himself as the APC scribe of the government faction accused General Aliyu Gusau with aiding banditry to protect his mining investments.



Before then, a certain person was arrested wearing a jersey with the picture of Senator Marafa during the military strike against the bandits and that was used as a news item in mushroom online media for another cheap blackmail.

Other related accusations were made and publicized against Hon. Muttaka Rini and Dauda Lawal Dare all from the opposition camps of the APC which we all consider condemnable. In the Zamfara State House of Assembly, two members from Bakura and Anka were accused of aiding banditry and suspended from the house without fair hearing. Both of them rejected the accusation and got themselves recorded taking the oath arbitrarily imposed on public officials using the Qur’an to exonerate themselves from the accusation.