APC faults Gov. Dickson’s airport project

Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the state airport project reportedly scheduled for inauguration soon as a cesspit of fraud.

It described the project as a fraudulent scheme put up by Governor Seriake Dickson to facilitate the siphoning of state funds.

According to a statement made available to Blueprint on Thursday in Yenagoa by the State Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, the party advised governor Dickson to be prepared to stand trial for this and other crimes against the people of Bayelsa State.

APC added that N80 billion plus Bayelsa airport project was built at vastly inflated costs, making it “clearly the most expensive airport project in Nigeria, as none of the 26 owned by the federal government or the eight owned by states is near that figure.”

Besides, APC said the airport was economically not viable as it lacked vital intermodal network for easy accessibility. It described the project, which has taken a heavy toll on the welfare of civil servants and the infrastructural needs of the state, as “symptomatic of a vision that is not only deficient but also diseased.”

