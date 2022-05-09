APC: Fayemi releases blueprint to fight insecurity, gives reasons for many aspirants

Ekiti state Governor, John Kayode Fayemi has offered an insight as to why there is so much interest by aspirants vying for the exalted seat of the presidency on the platform of the ruling All progressive congress (APC).

Fayemi who is among 25 aspirants that have so far picked the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms said the development is because the APC is well placed to sweep the poll in the 2023 poll.

Speaking while receiving members of the National Prosperity Movement from North-east and North west at his campaign office Monday in Abuja, Fayemi said the forthcoming general elections will be very much about the ruling party.

The governor said: “We are once again in the throes of another national electoral cycle at which Nigerians across the length and breadth of the nation will be called upon to designate their preferred choice for the leadership of our beloved country.

“As can be expected, our great party, the APC will be a key factor and actor in the elections. And that is as it should be given that we are the ruling party at the federal centre, and are responsible for governing 22 states in the federation. Easily, we are the most national of parties. We also remain the most sought-after political association in the land.

“It will not be an exaggeration, and I know most of you will agree as well, that given our present preponderance in the national political system, the forthcoming elections will be very much about us as a party as about anything else. Nigerians reposed considerable trust in us when they voted us into office in 2015 and renewed our national mandate in 2019.

“That trust also came with and continues to carry enormous responsibility that we have tried, even in the face of various odds, to discharge as faithfully as possible. As it is, all things considered, we are the party to beat in 2023.”

Fayemi expressed the need for APC not to be complacent ahead of the 2023 poll, adding that he is on the verge of developing a blueprint aimed at addressing the security challenges in the country.

He promised to spare no effort to win the fight against insecurity, banditry, unemployment, poverty, inequality, threats of national disintegration, and lawlessness.

He assured that a detailed blueprint with corresponding timelines of implementation will be employed to guide the speedy and accelerated retooling of key institutions of state, including the armed forces, the police service, and the civil service.

“The renewal of the capacity, agility, and credibility of the key institutions of state must necessarily be accompanied with comprehensive policy initiatives designed to tackle the roots of the problems that have continued to wrack our country and test the hopes of the citizenry,” he noted.

Fayemi also reiterated his determination to generate wealth and employment creation, the expansion of national social security and skills acquisition policies to enhance human development, and the wholesale revamp of national educational system.

He further pledged to ensure that women, the youth, and people living with disability and the youths are empowered if voted into power.

“We are the inheritors of a country of destiny. We are proud to be Nigerians and proudly Nigerian at all times and under all circumstances. The unity, peace, security, progress, and prosperity of our country are paramount to us. We need to create opportunities for all Nigerians to be able to achieve their highest aspirations as free citizens operating within the ambit of the law and with a spirit of solidarity that says that as a people, we shall walk together, hand in hand, in a forward march to destiny.

“I present myself to you as your humble servant, ready and equipped to lead us in harvesting the opportunities of the times and overcoming the challenges of the season to lift our country to the next level in our journey of transformation. Let’s do this together. History is on our side. Victory is ours.”

