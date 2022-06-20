APC G3 woos Orubebe, urges those who believe national unity to join party

The All Progressives Congress Grassroots Governance Group (APC G3), has urged all Nigerians who believe in national unity to join the ruling party.

The group in a press release on Monday said the APC is a party that believes in the equality and unity of the country.

The press release signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Omobolaji Sanni, welcomed the resignation of former Minister of Niger-Delta, Elder Godsday Orubebe from the opposition People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), urging him to come to a party that keep to their agreement.

APC G3 said that President Muhammadu Buhari, the leadership and governors of the APC have shown determination to ensure that all Nigerians are carried along in the affairs of the party.

According to the group, “We urge all Nigerians to come over to the All Progressives Congress (APC) where agreements are kept. We believe in the oneness and stability of Nigeria.

“The unity and stability of our dear country are more important to the selfish interest of any individual. APC recognizes this and gladly welcome Orubebe and others with similar mindset.

“With Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as our Presidential candBenidate, we are set to harness the potentials of our great country and make it one of the best.”

