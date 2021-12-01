APC: Ganduje rejects ruling, head to Appeal

The Kano state government has reacted to Tuesday’s court ruling which nullified the All Progressive Congress (APC) ward congresses conducted by a faction loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

While vowing to challenge the judgments of FCT High Court which nullified the Ganduje- led APC in favour of the one led by Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, the Kano state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mohammed Lawal, in a statement Wednesday, expressed surprise over the judgments, citing the issue of jurisdiction as the basis for the appeal.

Lawal said their lawyers had filed all relevant documents challenging the jurisdiction of the court, but the court went ahead with the ruling which favoured the Shekarau faction.

“We are very surprised about the judgments because our lawyers had filed all the relevant document challenging the jurisdiction of the court because the issue happened here in Kano.

“We are also very surprised that the people chose to go to an Abuja High Court because these issues happened here in Kano and the case ought to have been filed in Kano.

“Everybody is well aware of the issue of jurisdiction but in any case, our lawyers filed all the relevant documents.

“Our lawyers are studying the judgments and we are going to appeal the decision,” the commissioner said.

He stated that the ward congress conducted in the state was conducted by only the true leadership of APC in the state.

An Abuja High Court presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu, sacked the Abdullahi Abbas-led state exco of the APC loyal to Ganduje while recognising the Shekarau faction.

Delivering the ruling, Muazu had granted all the reliefs sought by the Shekarau faction which sought a declaration that Ganduje-led group did not conduct ward and local government congresses.

(Ripples Nigeria)