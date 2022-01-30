APC gets new Chairman in Anambra





The All Progressive Congress (APC), Anambra state chapter, weekend, elected Mr Basil Ejidike as its new Chairman.

Ejidike, who has been the Caretaker State Chairman of the party, was elected alongside his officers in a Congress witnessed by Hon. Friday Nwosu-led committee set up by the national leadership of the party.

The election which was a voice vote also led to emergence of other officers including Ifeanyi Osegbue, Deputy chairman; Chidi Orji, secretary; Calista Nwachukwu, Treasurer; Chukwunonso Chinwuba, legal Adviser, among others.

A former House of Representatives member, Hon Chinedu Eluomuno, had moved a motion for the affirmation of Basil Ejidike and his executives, and it was seconded by Hon Charles Ezeani, a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Addressing the Congress, Hon. Friday Nwosu, described the election as authentic, noting that his seven-man committee was duly empowered by the National leadership of the party to conduct it.

“This is the authentic congress mandated by the national leadership of APC for this exercise. If you hear of any other gathering other than this one for the same purpose, it is because people have a right to meet, but they do not have the consent of the party,” he noted.

In an acceptance speech, the Chairman, Hon. Ejidike, said he would work towards ensuring that APC win different political seats on the 2023 general elections in the state and beyond.

“The essence of political party is to win election and advance the cause of their environment. It is a wake up call for us to lead our party to victory and dominate the national assembly with our members from the state. We thank our new leader in the state, Senator Andy Uba for rescueing and repositioning our party,” he said.

