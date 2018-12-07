APC gov candidates want campaign council constituted



All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have asked the party National Working Committee to constitute the campaign Council to kick-start grassroots mobilization for candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections.



The governorship candidates made the call when they met with the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) at the national Secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday.



“It is the state that will vote for the president not at Abuja. That emphasises is when it comes to election, people should learn to return to their states. We have instances which people complained about that people are not going back to the state but remain in Abuja claiming that they belong to support group and at the end of the election, by the time you start fielding people for appointments, the local one will not be considered because they don’t have anybody in Abuja.



“It is only those who know Abuja that will be appointed. Somebody may be champion in Abuja but without base at the grassroots. The election will not be in Abuja. In some places, governors and candidates will labour up and down but by the end of the day, they will not have the opportunity to present those who helped them in achieving the victory.



“This thing must be handled with emphasis because we have already started to see people raising structures. I have told them if you raise any structure in Abuja that is for Abuja but if you raise the structure, come back home and identify the structure with the grassroots. Some of them have never gone to their wards in the past two years and they don’t attend meetings at the ward level. What they doing in Abuja is nothing other than to advise themselves.”



Meanwhile, Lalong, has asked some members of theAPC he described as “Abuja politicians” to take their campaigns to the grassroots, even as the party prepares for the general elections.



Lalong observed that the penchant by a section of the party chieftains to stay back in Abuja branding around various support groups was not helping the party.



Lalong spoke on behalf of APC governorship candidates from across the country who met with the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) at the national Secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday.





