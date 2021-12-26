APC governors celebrate Bagudu, PGF Chairman at 60

The serving governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the aiges of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has rolled out drums to celebrate its Chairman and Kebbi state governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on his 60th birthday anniversary.

The forum in a statement signed Sunday in Abuja, by its Treasurer and Kogi state governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello, described governor Bagudu as an inspiration to the members of the forum.

The APC governors said they joined the family of Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, people and government of Kebbi state and party members across Nigeria, especially in APC states, to celebrate the 60th birthday of “our distinguished leader.”

The statement acknowledged and commended Bagudu’s leadership, vision and painstaking commitment to the development of the party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

It said: “Under the leadership of our President, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, we acknowledge your initiatives to ensure sustained unity among our team of Progressive Governors.

“Recognising that the politics of Nigeria is passing through fundamental changes, which is a necessary condition for the institution of enduring progressive governance, as our Chairman, you have been able to inspire us to come up with initiates to ensure that our party remained focused towards delivering on our mandate to change Nigeria.

“We rejoice with His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on this special day. We also reaffirm our commitment to continue to work with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to roll out programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our governments to create jobs, fight insecurity, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday to His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu!

“We rejoice with you and will always look up to you for inspiring guidance.”

