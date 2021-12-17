APC governors celebrate Buhari at 79, express hope for Nigeria

The forum of the serving governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined the family and all Nigerians home and abroad to celebrate the 79th birthday of President Muhammadu Buhari.



Buhari, today Friday clocked 79 years in age.



In a statement signed Friday in Abuja, the chairman of the forum and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, acknowledged and commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The statement also expressed confidence that under the current administration the Nation will surmount all the challenges confronting her.

“The Progressive Governors Forum joins His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his family to celebrate his 79th birthday. Together with all Nigerians, we celebrate this special day with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. In the last few years, the world has been challenged further to nation specific issues. We are confident that under your leadership, we shall continue to triumph over our challenges while progressing to a stronger, prosperous and more peaceful nation.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith and belief that the initiatives of our APC Federal Government will meet all the expectations of Nigerians.

“We are very proud of your patriotic leadership. You are our role model and a source of inspiration.

“Once again, congratuations and 79 Hearty Cheers, Mr. President!”

Related

No tags for this post.