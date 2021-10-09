APC governors celebrate Inuwa Yahaya @60, call him ‘shining light’

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described the governor of Gombe state Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, as a ‘shining light’ even as he marks his 60th birthday.

In a statement signed Saturday in Abuja by the chairman of the forum and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, commended governor Yahaya’s contributions to the development of Nigeria.

The APC governors said it join the people of Gombe state, and other well-meaning Nigerians to celebrate Yahaya’s special occasion.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. Guided by our party, APC, you have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria. We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe State.

As Governor of Gombe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics!

“As we rejoice with HE Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya!”