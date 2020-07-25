APC governors commiserate with AbdulRazaq over father’s death

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have commiserated with the governor of Kwara state Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, over the demise of his father Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN.

Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq’s death was announced early hours on Saturday.

In a statement signed Saturday in Abuja by the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and the governor of Kebbi state, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, described the death as a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation.

“We received the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq SAN (OFR) with heavy heart but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed. His demise is a loss to the Nigerian Progressive Community and indeed the entire nation.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), commiserate with our brother, H. E. Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, people and government of Kwara State and the nation on this sad loss and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved father and statesman, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, Mutawalin Ilorin and Tafidan Zazzau.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of our dear father, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind. Amin.”

