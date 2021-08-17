APC Governor’s Forum condemns Plateau killings

The All Progressives Governors Forum, said it was deeply saddened by the recent attack and killings in Plateau state.

Chairman of the forum and Kebbi state Governor Abubakar Bagudu, stated this when he led his other colleagues, on a condolence visit to Governor Simon Lalong, at the State Government House Jos.

This was contained in statement Monday by the director of press to Lalong Makut Machamp.

Governor Bagudu said, “The APC Governors expressed deep sadness over the recent attacks in the State that claimed lives and led to destruction of properties.”

According to him, the attacks in Bassa and Riyom Local Government Areas as well as the killing of travellers in Rubuka road Jos North who were returning from a religious programme in Bauchi are totally unacceptable and highly condemnable.

He said: “The criminal actions are clearly aimed at rubishing the efforts and achievements of Governor Simon Bako Lalong in restoring peace in the State.”

Mr. Bagudu commended the people of Plateau state and other Nigerians of goodwill particularly Sheik Dahiru Bauchi who rose up to speak against the ugly development of attacking innocent travelers.

He said the forum is calling for calm, while urging that People should also stopped narratives that could led to a serious breakdown of law and order since some people were already inflaming religious passions that were attached to the incident.

Mr. Bagudu said, the forum sympathised with the victims of the attacks and also announced a donation of 30 million naira from the APC Governors towards alleviating the suffering of the victims.

Responding, Governor Lalong appreciated the visit of the Progressives Governors, describing it as a huge source of encouragement during this trying moment for the State.

He told the delegation that the situation is calm and still being monitored as he went round earlier this Monday to see those injured in various hospitals and also monitor the compliance to the curfew which was imposed to curtail the situation.

Lalong also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his intervention which has seen more reinforcement of police and other security agencies to tackle the incident that is threatening to bring back the dark days that are gradually fading.

He assured his colleagues that the State will soon put this incident behind it as the criminals are being fished out for prosecution.

He also said wide consultations are being carried out to calm nerves and ensure that there is no repeat of such attacks.