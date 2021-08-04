APC governors mourn Abiodun’s father, Pa Emmanuel Adesanya



The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has said it received the death of Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well lived.

The late Pa Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun is the father of incubent governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun.

He passed away on Monday.

But in a condolences message signed by its chairman and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Wednesday in Abuja, the governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said Pa Adesanya Abiodun’s death as ” a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.”

“We received the death of Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well lived. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

“We join the family of H.E. Dapo Abiodun and the people of Ogun State to pray for repose of the soul of our dear Pa Abiodun

“We pray that God Almighty grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

“May God reward all the good works of Pa Abiodun, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

“May the soul of Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun rest in peace!”