APC governors mourn Isa Funtua

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed shock over the death of Mallam Isa Funtua, saying they received the news with with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

Late Funta died Monday night.

In a condolence message signed by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the death of the elder statesman “is a loss to the nation, Nigerian business community and patriots.”

The statement joined President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kastina state government and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul Mallam Isa Funtua.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, people and government of Katsina State and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Isa Funtua. His death is a loss to the nation, Nigerian business community and patriots.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Mallam Isa Funtua, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

“May the soul of Mallam Isa Funtua rest in peace!”

Related

No tags for this post.