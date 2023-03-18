APC governorship aspirant commends INEC for free, fair assembly poll in Kogi

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi state, Dr Sanusi Ohiare, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of state house of assembly in the state.

Dr Ohiare who stated this on Saturday shortly after he casts his vote at Adavi-Eba, Nurudeen Islamic Primary School polling unit 001 in Adavi local government area, said the electoral umpire has drastically improve on its performance, saying the BVAS used during the Assembly election functioned perfectly.

He however, stated that turnout of voters for the state house of assembly election was relatively lower than the presidential election.

He attributed the low turn out to non-conduct of governorship election in Kogi state.

“First, for us in Kogi state, we are not part of the governorship election today, it is just state house of assembly and many people prioritize voting which was why the presidential election witness high turn out of voters.

“By and large , the turn out for today’s election is not bad. I have voted and the election is peaceful and INEC official were at the polling units very early with voting materials.

“The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned very well and very fast to an extend that within a minute or two, an eligible voter get accredited and votes,” he said.

He however, urged INEC to improve on their logistics especially as the governorship election in Kogi is around the corner.

He commended voters for conducting themselves in an orderly manner which led to the peaceful conduct of election in Adavi local government and by extension Kogi central.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

