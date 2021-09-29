APC govs commend Oyetola, Badaru’s commitment to a united Nigeria



Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have described their counterparts in Osun, Gboyega Oyetola and Jigawa, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar as patriots who are committed to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The APC governors, under the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), through a statement issued Wednesday in Abuja and signed by their Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The statement also congratulated Oyetola and Badaru on the occasion of their 67th and 59th birthdays respectively.

“The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State, and Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of the State of Osun, to celebrate their 59th and 67th birthday respectively. Along with the people of Jigawa and Osun States, and all Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with models of Nigeria’s progressive politics and their families.

“On this special day, we wish to acknowledge and commend their leadership, visions, and commitments to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“Guided by our party, APC, they have been consistent and selfless contributors to our team of Progressive Governors, providing insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Jigawa and Osun States respectively, as well as at the national level. As Governors of Jigawa and Osun State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by APC-led governments, they represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and Gboyega Oyetola, we also reaffirm our collective to continue to implement programmes that strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and Gboyega Oyetola,” the statement read.