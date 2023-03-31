APC govs condemn agitation for Interim Govt, demand arrest of plotters 

Serving governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have condemned the agitation in certain quarters for an interim government to takeover from President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29th.

The governors on the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) also demanded for immediate arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in the said plot.

In a statement released Friday in Abuja, signed by the Chairman of the forum and Kebbi state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, urged all Nigerians to remain vigilant and resist any undemocratic conduct that is capable of undermining our democracy.

The statement read: “The Progressive Governors Forum note the press statement issued by the Department of Security Service on the unfortunate, condemnable and treasonable conduct of some undemocratic elements who are agitating for an interim Government. We condemn such agitation.

“It is commendable, however, that the Department of Security Service exposed the plot, and we call upon them to arrest and prosecute anyone involved.

“It is ironic that after the Presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in which all the major parties recorded varying successes and disappointments in different constituencies, and with our country being appreciated around the globe, some self-serving individuals are unfortunately seeking to sabotage our democratic progress.

“After a democratic contest, parties are free to exercise the legal right of going to court. Indeed, it was widely reported that the PDP and LP had chosen to go to the Presidential Election Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the presidential election, which was won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC. Furthermore, in all the 36 states of the Federation, tribunals have also been established to provide opportunity to those who participated in the various elections but otherwise feeling dissatisfied, to challenge the results.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and resist any undemocratic conduct that is capable of undermining our democracy. Our Country has done well in promoting democracy both in Nigeria and elsewhere in the African Continent, and it is sad that some unpatriotic elements are nursing the evil plot for interim government, which will amount to subverting our national democratic progress.”

Governor Bagudu appreciated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the transition as well as the support of all security agencies.

“It commendable however, that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Transitional Council issued a statement restating the Federal Government’s commitment towards a successful inauguration of a new President on May 29th, 2023.

“We therefore call on all citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support Nigeria’s democratic development, which the campaign for interim government is meant to truncate.”

