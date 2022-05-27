APC gov’ship primaries: Ex-SMEDAN boss Radda wins in Katsina

A former SMEDAN boss, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket in Katsina state.

Dikko got a total of 506 votes to defeat eight other contestants to emerge the party’s candidate for the 2023 elections.

The chairman, APC gubernatorial primary election committee in the state, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, said 1,805 delegates were accredited to participate in the elections held at Mohammed Dikko Stadium in Katsina.

He added that out of the accredited number of delegates, 1,801 casted their votes, while four of the votes were invalid.

Lawan declared that Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa polled 442 votes, Abbas Masanawa got 436 votes, Ahmed Dangiwa 220 votes and Faruk Lawal Jobe garnered 71 votes.

Others were: QS Mannir Yakubu, the deputy governor 65 votes, Senator Sadiq Yar’Adua 32 votes, Umar Tata eight votes and Abdulkarim Dauda seven votes.

Dr. Radda, in his acceptance speech, called on other candidates to support his goal to enable them to win the 2023 elections in the state.

He commended the delegates for shouldering him with their trust, saying “with everyone’s support the sky is the limit.”

“I can not do it alone; we have to join hands together to ensure that the APC wins the elections come 2023. I will consider our collective support to bring it to reality,” he said.

