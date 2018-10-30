APC govt committed to youth development ― Wamakko

Chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to the well-being, welfare and safety of Nigerian youths.

Senator Wamakko stated this in Sokoto yesterday when he flagged off the three-week training of 400 youths from across the 23 local governments of Sokoto State in five vocational training programmes including security and automobile fields.

The programmes include, closed circuit television Installation and Maintenance (CCTV), Car Tracker Installation and Maintenance, Smoke Detector Installation and Maintenance, Auto Dialer Construction and Maintenance, as well as Electric Fencing Wire Construction and Maintenance.

The beneficiaries of the training include holders of the National Certificate in Education, Ordinary and Higher National Diplomas and First Degrees.

Wamakko, who describes the “APC as a political party has Nigerian youths at its heart”, said the empowerment programme includes closed circuit television Installation and Maintenance (CCTV), Car Tracker Installation and Maintenance.

Further, he said training would be given the youths on electric fencing, wire construction and maintenance, adding that the APC has outlined social programmes that would equip youth against poverty.

“APC and its leader, President Muhammadu Buhari are religiously inclined and committed to further improve the living standard of youths, in all ramifications”, he said stressing that no serious nation would toy with its youths as they are the future leaders.

“Doing so would have negative and dire consequences on the socio-economic development of the nation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has diligently tried to fulfil his campaign promises of economic revitalization, fighting corruption and curbing youths unemployment, among others.

“The party and its flagbearers, at all levels, have done a lot, but there is still room for an improvement.”

Senator Wamakko added that the gesture was to help in further making the beneficiaries self-reliant and productive, so as not to rely on elusive white colour jobs.

Meanwhile, the State Deputy Governor and APC gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu, said the gesture would help to reduce unemployment, youths’ restiveness and poverty.

He appealed to other elected officials in the state to emulate the people-oriented programmes and policies of Senator Wamakko, who he said has made the State as his constituency.

“I am therefore appealing to the youth not to betray the tremendous confidence reposed in them, as well as the huge funds expended in the training,” Aliyu advised.

